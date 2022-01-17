TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.45 Million

Brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce sales of $246.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.60 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $221.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $40,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,884. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $171,716,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $19,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TriNet Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.80. 161,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,800. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

