$36.63 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce sales of $36.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $145.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.68. 92,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.74. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

