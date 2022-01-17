Crown Market Capitalization Hits $1.02 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $2,083.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00931174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00265872 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025903 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003979 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,843,076 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

