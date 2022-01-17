Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report sales of $809.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $827.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. Guess?’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.68. 808,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,670. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.13. Guess? has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guess? by 37.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 21.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

