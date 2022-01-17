Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.90 Million

Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report $306.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $310.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $358.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,180. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Umpqua by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.