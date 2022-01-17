Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,500. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $168.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

