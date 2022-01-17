Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT at $50.33

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 26.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 46.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $45.63. 469,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,960. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

