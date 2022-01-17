GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRWG. Roth Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $410,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 282.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 189,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $436,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $9.38. 3,972,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,690. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

