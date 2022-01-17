Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.41. The stock had a trading volume of 139,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

