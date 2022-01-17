Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,760. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.
Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.