Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Decreases By 42.8%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,824,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 628,082 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,273,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,177 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 991,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 291,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 735,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 620,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,220. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

