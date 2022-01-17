Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.97. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 120,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.