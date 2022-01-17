Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $109,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $546,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,908.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. 768,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,990. The firm has a market cap of $515.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

