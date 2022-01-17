Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 331,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,600. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

