Donut (DONUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $574,877.21

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $574,877.21 and approximately $3,022.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00071027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.19 or 0.07618442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,321.60 or 1.00032878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.