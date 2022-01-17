First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 46.6% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $51.67. 33,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,010. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

