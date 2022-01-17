Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Short Interest Up 62.2% in December

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the December 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $6,171,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $51,847.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,658 shares of company stock valued at $19,250,712 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40. OLO has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts predict that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

