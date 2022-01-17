Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

ALSMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alstom from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Alstom stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 504,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

