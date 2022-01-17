Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 521,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,020. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alteryx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

