Bunicorn Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $120,620.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.38 or 0.07615140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,366.74 or 0.99965980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BUNIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.