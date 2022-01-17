BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0076 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $101,389.03 and approximately $42.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 13,290,633 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

