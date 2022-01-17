Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.92. 609,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,980. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.