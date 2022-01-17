MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 81,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0186 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 414,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

