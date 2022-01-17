MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 81,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.40.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0186 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
