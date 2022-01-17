Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 217,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,320. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.