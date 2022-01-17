Analysts Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) PT at $227.00

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.82.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.19. 1,596,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 52-week low of $177.73 and a 52-week high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

