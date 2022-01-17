Idena (IDNA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $388,629.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $388,629.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00183970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00205395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00071370 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,217,957 coins and its circulating supply is 55,855,194 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

