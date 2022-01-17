Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $516.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.75 or 0.07606152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.35 or 0.99713774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

