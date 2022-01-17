Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 88,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,880. The company has a market cap of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

