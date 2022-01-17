AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,110. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

