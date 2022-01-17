Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KBWR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,900. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $69.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

