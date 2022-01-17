Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDWT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Midwest from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Midwest by 33,075.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Midwest by 3,522.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Midwest by 12.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Midwest by 159.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Midwest by 3,226.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,560. Midwest has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $57.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Midwest will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

