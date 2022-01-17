American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 891,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,100. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 427.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after buying an additional 1,053,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $20,809,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,496,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

