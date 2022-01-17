Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

LLNW has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $465.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $41,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $125,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 75.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

