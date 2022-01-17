Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Decreases By 50.0%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PIO traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,660. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

