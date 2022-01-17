Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Decreases By 50.0%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ PIO traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,660. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.