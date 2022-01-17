Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Update

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 217,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Reed’s stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 166,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,320. The company has a market cap of $33.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 161.92% and a negative net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reed’s by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,573 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reed’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 377,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reed’s by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 133,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

