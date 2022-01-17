Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $10.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,570,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,942,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,740. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

