Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

NYSE TV traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 893,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 131.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 345.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.