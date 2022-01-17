DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00032561 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

