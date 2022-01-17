Stakinglab Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $514.40 and $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LABXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.