Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DEA remained flat at $$22.67 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 81.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 56,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

