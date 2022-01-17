ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full-year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ESS Tech.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25).
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.00. 534,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,040. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43.
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
