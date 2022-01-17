PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PNI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,600. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

