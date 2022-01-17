PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PNI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,600. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.