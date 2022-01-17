Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.29. 2,688,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,840. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

