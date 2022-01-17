Ratecoin (XRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $51,740.20

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $51,740.20 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

