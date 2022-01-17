SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 827,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,863 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 21.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 138.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKM. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

