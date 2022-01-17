AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $142.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.75.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.20. 926,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,550. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

