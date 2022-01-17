BitForex Token Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $28.46 million and $467,544.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BF is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,472,970 coins. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

