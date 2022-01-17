Pallapay (PALLA) Price Tops $0.0256

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $426,572.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060837 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00070592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.53 or 0.07588621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.43 or 0.99742025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007753 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 518,859,033 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.