SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCBGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

SCBGF traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. SIG Combibloc Group has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

