Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 615,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

